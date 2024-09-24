DUBAI - In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE issued Decree No. (49) of 2024 regulating the appointment of Dubai Government employees as members of Dubai’s judicial authorities.

The Decree seeks to attract national talent for roles in Dubai’s judicial authorities, while safeguarding employees’ legal status, rights, and financial entitlements during their training at the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The training provided by the Institute encompasses the Judicial and Legal Studies Programme for judges and the Diploma in Legal and Judicial Sciences for Public Prosecutors. Additionally, the Decree ensures that employees can maintain their positions within their respective government entities while undergoing training at the institute.

The provisions of this Decree apply to eligible civilian and military employees working in government entities governed by human resources regulations, including Law No. (6) of 2012, which governs the management of human resources for local military personnel, and Law No. (8) of 2018, which governs the management of human resources for Dubai Government.

Directors General governed by Law No. (8) of 2013, and CEOs governed by Law No. (8) of 2021 are exempt from the provisions of this Decree.

The Decree outlines the rights of employees during their training period, including receiving their full monthly salary as per their government entity's human resources regulations, excluding allowances or additional benefits.

The Decree also outlines the conditions for granting training leave to employees enrolled in the programme, stipulating that they must be UAE nationals and have fulfilled the admission requirements in accordance with Law No. (13) of 2016 concerning judicial authorities in the Emirate of Dubai, along with its amendments and related decisions.

Furthermore, the Decree states that employees enrolled in the training programme must comply with the regulations and guidelines set by the Dubai Judicial Institute. Upon successful completion of the programme and subsequent appointment by the Judicial Council, they are required to serve in one of the judicial authorities for a minimum of five years, unless this obligation is waived or reduced by the Council.

As per the Decree, failure to meet this commitment will require the repayment of all salaries received during the training period. The Decree also details additional obligations established by the Judicial Council, as well as the conditions under which salary repayment will be required.

The Decree specifies that if an employee fails to complete or meet the requirements of the training programme, they will maintain their position at their government entity prior to enrolling in the programme.

This Decree is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.