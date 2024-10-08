ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nawah Energy Company, aiming to promote cooperation, partnership and exchange of experiences and knowledge in mutual training fields.

The MoU has been signed by Major General Mohammed Suhail Al-Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector in Abu Dhabi Police, and Ali Hussein Al-Hammadi, CEO of Nawah Energy Company.

Accordingly, the two entities cooperate in developing the skills of their national employees in the fields related to their jobs and duties.

Major General Al-Rashdi reiterated Abu Dhabi Police's commitment to building strong partnerships with various institutions to facilitate information sharing and knowledge exchange. He highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving mutual goals and aspirations.

For his part, Al Hammadi commended the partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police and highlighted the importance of joint training initiatives in promoting knowledge sharing and achieving common objectives.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Hamdan Saif al-Mansouri, Director of Al Dhafra Police Directorate, along with a number of officers and officials.