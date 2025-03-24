RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulatory penalties against tourism establishments found in violation of the Tourism Law and its executive regulations, warning that sanctions may include fines of up to SR1 million, closure, or both.



These measures target facilities operating without a valid license from the ministry, or those continuing to operate after their license has expired, been revoked, or suspended.



The ministry stated that it recently conducted a comprehensive survey of all closed tourism facilities to ensure compliance with closure decisions.



It is also coordinating with regional emirates and relevant security and government authorities to conduct regular inspections and monitor adherence to shutdown orders.



Tourism facilities must comply with the provisions of the Tourism Law and obtain the necessary licenses, the ministry emphasized.



The approved regulations require non-compliant facilities to rectify their status before resuming operations. These requirements aim to raise the quality of services offered, ensure visitor safety, and enhance the overall appeal of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector for both investors and tourists.



The ministry added that it will not hesitate to impose the penalties outlined in the Tourism Law on violators. At the same time, it reaffirmed its commitment to supporting law-abiding private sector partners.



In recent weeks, the ministry detected 79 unlicensed tourism hospitality establishments resuming operations in Makkah and Madinah during the first two weeks of Ramadan. Of these, 58 were in Makkah and 21 in Madinah. Each violating facility was fined SR500,000.



The ministry underscored that it continues to implement penalties in accordance with the law, particularly in cases involving operations without a license. The closure of violating establishments is carried out immediately upon issuance of the decision by the competent committee and in coordination with regional authorities and security entities.



It reiterated that all tourism hospitality facilities must obtain proper licenses, as the regulatory framework ensures improved service quality and the safety of pilgrims and visitors.

