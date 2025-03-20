Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has blocked more than 7900 websites and removed more than 22,900 pieces of content from online stores for violating intellectual property laws. These measures were taken following electronic inspection campaigns targeting websites to verify their compliance with intellectual property laws.



The authority emphasized the continuation of its campaigns and its relentless pursuit of taking the necessary measures to hold violators accountable in all areas that come under its mandate.



The authority called on citizens and residents to support efforts to abide by intellectual property rights by communicating with the authority's official channels on social media (@saipksa), email (Saip@Saip.gov.sa), and the direct customer service number (920021421).



It’s noteworthy that the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property is an official government body responsible for the protection and supporting of the intellectual property in the Kingdom