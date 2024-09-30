KUWAIT CITY: The General Traffic Department (GTD) in the Interior Ministry has announced that driving licenses for expatriates will now be valid for three years, instead of one year, upon issuance or renewal per the legal conditions. However, the license must be used only through the ‘Kuwait Mobile ID’ application, which eliminates the need to print the license.



The department also confirmed that the first technical inspection of newly purchased vehicles and motorcycles will be carried out three years after the date of purchase, then three years after the first inspection, and two years after the date of the second inspection for a total of eight years. It added that private transport vehicles are subject to technical inspection three years after the first inspection, instead of two years.

