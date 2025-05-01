Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has thrown his weight behind the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2025, which is set to be hosted in the state, assuring that his administration will continue to provide opportunities, hope, and space for people in the creative industry to thrive.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by members of AFRIMA and representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC) at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Tuesday, amplifying the growing momentum around the highly anticipated event, which has already garnered backing from key stakeholders, institutions, and corporate sponsors at national, continental, and international levels.

The governor further affirmed that his administration would continue to create clear business opportunities and a conducive environment for individuals in the creative industry to excel.

“He noted that Lagos had given life to many people in entertainment, fashion, and the arts by supporting them to actualise their dreams while helping them showcase their talents.

“It was not difficult for us to make entertainment, tourism, and everything in the creative space one of our cardinal objectives. We are very intentional because we realise that the creative industry is a place where the youth, with a dynamic population, want to be.

“It is also the largest employer of labour in different ways and means. But more importantly, it helps to tell the African story — a story the entire world has not heard — and enables us to promote and work with it.

“As a government, what we set out to do is to continue to give opportunity, hope, and space for creative people.

“We will give them the platform and create a clear business opportunity and environment for them to thrive and do well. Lagos has become a destination for good reasons.

“We know AFRIMA. It is indeed an honour that, as strategic as we are, AFRIMA deemed it fit to hold its 2025 events in Lagos. It comes with responsibility and commitment.

“Lagos is capable, and it is big enough to host AFRIMA, and we will take it forward. We have the structures and infrastructure to support AFRIMA,” the governor stated.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ms. Angela Martins, who is also the Head of the Culture Department and Acting Director of Social Development, Culture, and Sports of the African Union, expressed appreciation for past support from the Lagos State Government for AFRIMA, aimed at promoting the cultural and creative industries across the continent and recognising musical talent in Africa.

“Lagos has hosted the AFRIMA awards before, and we are truly thankful for the support.

“We are looking forward to more support from the Lagos State Government to host AFRIMA 2025 and beyond,” she said.

Also speaking, the President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada, said the hosting rights for AFRIMA 2025 were ceded to Lagos State in recognition of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s hard work, focus, passion for the creative industry, and alignment with entertainment — one of the pillars of the THEMES+ agenda in the state.

Dada therefore sought the support, blessings, endorsement, and partnership of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the state government for a successful AFRIMA 2025 in November.

“Lagos State is the mecca of entertainment, music, and the film industry in the Middle East and Africa. We request the right partnership and support to ensure AFRIMA is successfully hosted in Lagos.

“We need institutional and financial support to host over 1,500 artists and managers for the event, which we use to promote African cities and unite our people through music,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).