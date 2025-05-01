KUWAIT CITY - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced on Wednesday the automation of procedures for amending employees' employment status through an integrated system.

This initiative aims to streamline processes and accelerate transactions by creating an efficient connection between employees' employers and the relevant departments within the Commission.

In a statement, the Commission explained that the automation process begins when the entity submits the request through the system, which is then reviewed and approved by the concerned department at the CSC.

The Commission highlighted that this new system would save time and effort, while also enhancing the control and accuracy of data verification. The automation initiative is part of the Commission's ongoing efforts to transition towards a "paperless" environment.

This move is aligned with the broader plan to digitize procedures related to appointments, external transfers, experience calculations, job title changes, and the settlement of end-of-service benefits.

