RIYADH - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to host the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum (MIPF), a significant event affiliated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). The forum will take place from 23rd to 24th October.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the MIPF will bring together a diverse group of international leaders, including ministers, industrial transformation experts, investors, and researchers. They will discuss innovative industrial solutions and policies that promote sustainable development both regionally and globally.

The forum, being held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, serves as a leading international platform to showcase the best global practices in addressing the challenges limiting industrial development and sustainability, and it also provides an opportunity to exchange ideas, knowledge, and international expertise.

A key topic that will be discussed during the forum is the compatibility of international governance with the United Nations Industrial Development Agenda for 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. It will also focus on making a qualitative leap in various production stages by leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and enhancing integration between the manufacturing and service sectors.