RIYADH — A Royal decree has been issued to grant Saudi citizenship to a number of scientists, medical doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and distinguished talents with unique expertise and specializations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



The announcement aligns with the Kingdom's initiative to attract experts and exceptional global talents in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports, and technological fields.



This move supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goal of creating an attractive environment that fosters the retention and investment in exceptional creative minds.



This decree is an extension of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to attract prominent talents whose expertise contributes significantly to economic development, health, culture, sports, and innovation.



A similar Royal decree was issued in 2021 to grant Saudi citizenship to the first group of select distinguished talents in these fields.

