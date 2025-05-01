Muscat – Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced new regulations governing vehicle imports from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, effective starting July 1, 2025.

According to a joint statement issued by Directorate General of Traffic and Directorate General of Customs, vehicles will no longer be accepted into Oman under the clearance certificate system. Instead, all imported vehicles must be accompanied by an export certificate issued by the competent authority in the vehicle’s country of registration.

‘ROP informs vehicle importers from GCC countries that it will discontinue accepting vehicles imported with a clearance certificate. Imports will be limited to those accompanied by an export certificate issued by the official authority in the vehicle’s country of registration,’ Oman Customs said.

The move is aimed at streamlining the import of used vehicles through GCC ports and ensuring compliance across the region.

Meanwhile, Oman’s vehicle spare parts exports rose to RO9.87mn in the first five months of 2024, up 27.04% from RO7.77mn in the same period last year, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information. This reflects growing international demand for Omani-made spare parts.

In contrast, imports of vehicle spare parts decreased 11.8% year-on-year to RO44.7mn during the same period, with total import weight falling to 11.35mn kg from 12.22mn kg in 2023.

As of April 2024, 1,527 businesses were engaged in the sale of vehicle spare parts, comprising 856 retailers of new parts and 671 dealing in used components.

