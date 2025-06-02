Muscat: In order to empower the entrepreneurship sector, the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) has launched its new visual identity, with the support of Shaikh Suba’a bin Hamdan al Saadi, Secretary-General of the Secretariat-General of National Celebrations.

The Authority has emerged as an entity with the goal of supporting and developing the sector, contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 which aims for a sustainable, knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

Recognising this pivotal role, a modern corporate visual identity was developed to reflect the Authority's vision, mission and core values, portraying it as a supportive and enabling entity for small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs in the Sultanate of Oman.

Halima al Zari, Chairperson of ASMED, stated, "We are pleased to launch the new visual identity. This is a testament to the Royal directives to make small and medium enterprises the foundation of the Omani economy. We will continue on this path in collaboration with our partners, embarking on a new journey of giving, belonging and innovation to support entrepreneurs for a prosperous economic future in the Sultanate of Oman and to achieve Oman Vision 2040."

It is common for organisations to update their visual identity, with 75 per cent of companies redesigning their brand since 2020 in response to rapid changes in the market and public behaviour.

The Authority's visual identity change was necessary to keep up with the fast-paced transformations in the business environment, improve communication with all sectors of the public, enhance digital interaction and support expansion and growth.

The Authority mentioned that the identity development process involved a collaborative approach, including research and analysis of global and regional experiences, workshops and seminars, defining the strategy through vision, mission, values, and brand personality, as well as creative design elements such as logo design, colour and font selection and visual identity development.

