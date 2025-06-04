KUWAIT CITY - The longstanding Iraq-Kuwait border dispute returned to the spotlight during a meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers, as the Council reiterated calls for Iraq to resolve key pending issues and respect international agreements.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi expressed optimism that a unified Gulf visa system could be finalized before the end of the year. However, much of the diplomatic focus centered on Iraq, with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and current chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, Abdullah Al-Yahya, calling for tangible progress from Baghdad on the unresolved files of prisoners, missing persons, and seized Kuwaiti property.

Speaking to the press following the ministerial session, Al-Yahya underscored the need for continued UN Security Council oversight, including the appointment of a senior coordinator to carry forward efforts following the expiration of the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

“The Council reaffirmed Iraq’s obligation to respect Kuwait’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and maritime borders under international resolutions,” Al-Yahya said. He noted the Council’s firm rejection of any violation of Kuwaiti territory, including land, islands, highlands, and maritime areas.

He further emphasized Kuwait's commitment to the outcomes of the 47th extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, held on May 6, particularly concerning maritime border demarcation beyond Marker 162. Al-Yahya urged Iraq to honor existing agreements on maritime navigation in the strategically vital Khor Abdullah waterway.

Kuwaiti-Syrian Relations Also in Focus

In a separate diplomatic development, Foreign Minister Al-Yahya confirmed that recent talks between Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah covered a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

The Amir reaffirmed Kuwait’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity, Al-Yahya noted, adding that President Al-Shara met with members of the Syrian expatriate community and private sector representatives during his visit.

Looking ahead, the foreign minister said additional meetings are expected between Syrian and Kuwaiti counterparts, both at the governmental and civil society levels.

Regarding the potential reopening of Kuwait’s embassy in Damascus, Al-Yahya stated that the process is underway, though the timeline is tied to Kuwait’s internal administrative procedures and not related to any political considerations with Syria. He confirmed that the matter is progressing and expected to be finalized soon.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).