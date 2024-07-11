RIYADH — Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Inspection and Control Majid Al-Hogail signed a cooperation agreement with the international company TUV Rheinlan to increase the effectiveness of the inspection and control work in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement contributes to applying the best methods related to the concept of smart control to raise the quality of operations and the level of compliance with laws and regulations.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate in applying and implementing the unified auditor’s guiding model in a number of Saudi regions. The foreign company will help study areas of targeted activities for the unified audit business model, in addition to cooperating in reviewing, merging and amending inspection lists.

The two parties will also cooperate in training work teams on the updated lists, as well as preparing criteria for the success of indicative visits by measuring the impact according to the best standards. The two sides will benefit from modern technologies in monitoring and inspection for analyzing and reviewing the results of the unified monitor model and for submitting recommendations to improve the work model.

This will contribute to raising compliance rates and improving the business environment in Saudi Arabia.

