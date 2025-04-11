The Edo State Government has assured that all illegally acquired farmlands by some companies in the state will be revoked.

The state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, gave the assurance in Benin on Thursday when he received members of the Association of Cocoa Farmers, stating that some of the farmlands were acquired through proxies.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Friday Aghedo, the Deputy Governor assured that due process would be followed in retrieving such lands and returning them to their rightful owners.

He specifically commended members of the association from Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East Local Government Areas of the state for being law-abiding despite the challenges they face.

Idahosa reaffirmed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s campaign promise to farmers, emphasizing that their welfare remains a top priority for the government.

He also reminded them that, having campaigned in all 18 local government areas of the state, the governor is well aware of farmers’ socio-economic contributions to their communities and to the state at large.

He stated that by paying their taxes regularly to the state government, no one would be able to take away their lands or deny them their rightful benefits.

Idahosa highlighted that the government is taking steps to minimize farmer/herder clashes and is doing everything possible to ensure the security of its citizens.

Earlier, the cocoa farmers, led by Mr. Bello Osaretin, alleged that some civil servants from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security were conniving with some Chinese nationals to sell the Ohosu and Okomu forest reserves.

He claimed that over 40 major communities currently occupied by farmers in Ovia South-West would cease to exist if the present administration fails to intervene.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).