Arab Finance: Egypt increases prices of all fuel types and butane gas starting Friday, April 11th, 2025, according to a decision announced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, as per a statement.

The price of 95-octane gasoline now stands at EGP 19 per liter, while the 92-octane and 80-octane grades have been raised to EGP 17.25 and EGP 15.75 per liter, respectively.

Diesel and kerosene are both priced at EGP 15.5 per liter.

The ministry also raised the price of fuel oil supplied to industries (mazut) to EGP 10,500 per ton.

Butane gas cylinders saw notable increases, with the 12.5 kg domestic cylinder priced at EGP 200, the 400 kg cylinder at EGP 400, and bulk gas reaching EGP 16,000 per ton.

Diesel prices for the electricity and food industries will remain unchanged.

The committee also announced that the next pricing review session has been postponed by six months.

