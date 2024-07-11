RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has clarified the amounts exempt from seizure and enforcement on bank accounts. This clarification comes in response to discussions about the procedures taken by relevant authorities regarding the approval of seizures and enforcements on accounts.

The Central Bank confirmed that the exempt percentage from salary seizure is as follows: for employee salaries, the seized amount should not exceed one-third of the net monthly salary; for retirement pensions, the seized amount should not exceed one-quarter of the net monthly pension.

Additionally, amounts exempt from seizure and enforcement on bank accounts include certain deposits related to compensation and government support programs, such as social security support and the Citizen's Account Program.

The Saudi Central Bank emphasized that clients can benefit from the exempt amount if it is deposited after the seizure. However, if the exempt amount is deposited before the seizure is initiated, the seizure procedures will include this amount.

Commenting on the discussions about the seizure and enforcement on bank accounts due to traffic violations, SAMA stated, "The seizure and enforcement will apply only to the amount of the traffic violations. Clients can benefit from the amounts exceeding the required seizure amount."

