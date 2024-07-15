RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced that obtaining a certificate of conformity for cosmetic product shipments from the destination country is now possible using the "Cosmetic Products Clearance" system.



This is done to streamline the import process by automating the appointment of conformity companies and electronically submitting clearance requests to expedite the process of clearing cosmetic product shipments.



The importer's process involves registering the products and obtaining necessary licenses from the "Ghad" system at ghad.sfda.gov.sa. Next, the importer can log in to the clearance services system, select cosmetic products, and enter the relevant data for the imported cosmetic products. The application will then undergo review and clearance procedures by the SFDA before the shipment arrives at the port.



The goal of the service provided by the authority is to standardize procedures, enable submission and tracking of clearance requests, allow multiple users for the importer to access the system, provide access to more conformity assessment bodies, respond to comments and inquiries from the conformity assessment and central clearance bodies, and facilitate the issuance of shipment conformity certificates.



To date, the SFDA has reported over 4,000 cosmetic importers in the system, with over 70,000 clearance requests and over 50,000 shipment conformity certificates issued.

