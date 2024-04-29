RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has emphasized that granting Palestinians their rights is the only solution that can ensure stability, rights, security, and peace for all.



Speaking at a special session of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh, he rejected "half solutions" to the Palestinian issue that are sometimes proposed.



He also described the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic by every measure" and stressed the need for immediate ceasefire agreements to address the escalating crisis.



The minister criticized the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the slow pace of international responses to the conflicts affecting the region.



He argued that the region needs stability and that the focus should be on people and their economic growth rather than ongoing political strife.



In this context, he discussed the Saudi perspective on seeking a durable two-state solution as the only viable path to long-term peace and stability in the region.

