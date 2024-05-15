Social media
QFZ, FedEx Logistics sign MoU to establish regional logistics facility in Qatar’s free zones

The new facility will help continue to support the expansion of FedEx Logistics

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 15, 2024
Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the establishment of a regional logistics facility in Qatar’s free zones.

The facility, which will operate under the company’s FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage division, will be located at Ras Bufontas Free Zone and will include a state-of-the-art logistics office.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohamed H F al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Patrick Moebel, president and CEO of FedEx Logistics, in a ceremony that took place on the sidelines of their participation at the Qatar Economic Forum, following a productive panel discussion titled ‘Connecting to the Shifting Global Supply Chain Network’ that brought together QFZ and FedEx Logistics.

The new facility will help continue to support the expansion of FedEx Logistics with seamless integration into the FedEx global network, serving as a key gateway for international cargo transition in the region between Asia and Europe.

The location of the FedEx Logistics facility in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, adjacent to the award-winning Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways, will provide enhanced access to air transportation and freight, efficient customs processing time, convenience, and the opportunity to grow business in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed said, “The collaboration between QFZ and FedEx Logistics will help accelerate the flow of goods and strengthen supply chains, benefiting economies on a global scale. The FedEx Logistics investment in QFZ reflects a shared commitment to growth and innovation within the logistics sector. The collaboration leverages the world-class expertise and global network of FedEx and will undoubtedly contribute to highlighting Qatar as a preferred business destination.”

Moebel said, “The regional facility in QFZ will enable us to better serve our customers not just in the region between Asia and Europe, but also around the world. We are proud to collaborate with QFZ to establish a facility that allows FedEx Logistics to expand while continuing to deliver for our customers by helping them navigate global commerce with the guidance of regional expertise.”

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said: “With the establishment of the FedEx Logistics regional facility in Qatar’s Free Zones, we are not only enhancing our global network, but also reaffirming our commitment to Qatar's burgeoning role in cross-border trade and supporting the growth of the state’s national economy. Together with QFZ, we are furthering our shared vision for innovation, efficiency, and growth in this dynamic market. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey and shaping the future of logistics in Qatar.”

Located at the heart of the Gulf at the intersection of three continents, and with access to 60% of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time and five days of sailing time, the freight and logistics market in Qatar has been growing steadily. This, along with the continued expansion of air and seaports, is positioning Qatar to be a logistics leader.
