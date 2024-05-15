Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it is ranked 27th worldwide and top in the MENA region in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024, moving 22 slots higher from the 49th place in last year’s ranking.

In the 2024 ranking, there has been an increase in the number of universities listed from 605 in 2023 to 673. Additionally, there are 499 institutions with 'reporter' status, indicating that they provided data but did not meet the “THE” eligibility criteria to receive a rank.

The “THE Young University Rankings” lists the world’s best universities that are 50 years and younger and utilise the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship “THE World University Rankings”.

Cementing its position as a leading educational institution on a global scale, Khalifa University also remains top in the UAE and 40th in Asia in the “THE Asia University Rankings 2024”. The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.