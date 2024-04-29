Qatar Gas Transport Co. (Nakilat) reported a Q1 2024 net profit of 420 million riyal ($115 million), up 6% year-on-year (YoY) on higher demand for its services.

It made a total revenue of QAR 1.13 billion, 1% higher than in the year-ago period, the LNG shipper said in a statement.

Qatar, the world's largest gas exporter, said in March it will add 16 million tons of annual production capacity, bringing output from Qatar's North Field to 142 million tons per year by 2030, an 85% increase in production.

In February this year, Nakilat was awarded the charter contract for 25 LNG carriers by QatarEnergy to transport the higher output.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

