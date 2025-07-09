MUSCAT: The official price of Oman oil for September delivery reached $70.89 on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The price of Oman oil yesterday increased by $1.18 compared to Monday's price of $69.71.

The monthly average price of Omani crude oil for July delivery reached $63.62 per barrel, a decrease of $4.25 compared to the price for June delivery.

Meanwhile, international oil prices retreated on Tuesday, having climbed almost 2% in the previous session, as investors assessed the latest developments on US tariffs and a higher than expected increase to Opec+ output for August.

Brent crude futures fell 12 cents, or about 0.2%, to $69.54 a barrel by 1043 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 25 cents, or about 0.4%, to $67.79. — Agencies

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).