KUWAIT CITY - The National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development announced the launch of the second edition of the “Mubader Plus” (Initiative Plus) program, highlighting its continued support and empowerment of entrepreneurs and SME owners in Kuwait, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The acting Director General of SME Development Basma Al-Jassem stated that the launch of the second season of “Mubader Plus” is in line with the fund’s strategy to provide high-quality, non-financial services to entrepreneurs and clients, raise the standards of SME owners, and build on the successful outcomes of the first season.

She explained that the fund is committed to designing programs that address the real needs of businesses, offering practical solutions to the operational, financial, and organizational challenges faced by entrepreneurs in various sectors.

The second edition of “Mubader Plus” represents an advanced model of integrated support, combining specialized training, mentoring sessions, and practical application of theoretical knowledge. The fund views empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as extending beyond financing to include capacity building, skills development, and fostering a culture of innovation. This approach positively impacts the national economy and contributes to diversifying income sources, in line with state directives and New Kuwait 2035 vision. The launch of the second season of “Mubader Plus” reflects the fund’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of entrepreneurs and providing high-quality, non-financial services.

The program includes 12 specialized training workshops, each lasting three days, covering strategic areas such as planning and growth, artificial intelligence, government tenders and practices, digital marketing, financial management, and governance and legal compliance.

It also offers 12 tracks of specialized mentoring and guidance sessions tailored to participants’ needs. “Mubader Plus” targets entrepreneurs and SME owners funded by the fund, and registered in the National Registry, as well as existing business owners. Registration will be open through dedicated online links for each training workshop and mentoring session, as part of a media campaign for promoting the program, its features, and expected outcomes.

