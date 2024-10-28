KUWAIT CITY: The National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development announced on Sunday via its official X account that it will resume collecting loan installments starting in October, signaling the end of the installment postponement period. Previously on March 19, the Cabinet had approved a six-month postponement to assist SME owners funded by the National Fund. This extension was intended to help business owners maintain financial stability and adapt to ongoing economic challenges.

In this regard, economic expert Mohamed Ramadan said in a press statement that the resumption of loan installments was long overdue, as he wondered how long the postponements could continue. He said, “The main mistake was the failure to adequately support small and medium enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund attempted to assist the enterprises by postponing the due installments indefinitely, but this measure did not yield the desired benefits, as many companies closed during that period.” Ramadan affirmed that while the postponement may have benefited some companies that did not need assistance, it is unreasonable to halt installments indefinitely. He asked, “Is there data indicating that resuming payments will jeopardize the majority of enterprises or promising ventures? I don’t think so. This step is both good and necessary.”

It is worth noting that the postponement of installment collections from SME owners financed by the National Fund began in October 2020 for six months, ending in March 2021, due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis. A second decision extended the postponement for another six months, concluding at the end of September 2022. The third postponement lasted for a year and ended in late September 2023. This was followed by a fourth postponement for about six months, and then a fifth postponement for another six months that concluded in October 2024. The Fund’s capital amounts to KD 2 billion, through which it finances approximately 80 percent of the capital for small and medium enterprises owned by Kuwaiti citizens.

