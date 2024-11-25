BM Consumer Finance, also known as Souhoola, has completed a securitized bond issuance worth EGP 478 million for Capital for Securitization, as per an emailed press release.

CI Capital, a leading diversified financial services group, managed and coordinated the transaction.

The issuance consists of three tranches.

The first tranche, valued at EGP 280 million with a 6-month tenor, received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

The second tranche, worth EGP 139 million and with a 12-month tenor, also received a Prime 1 rating.

The third tranche, valued at EGP 59 million and with a 20-month tenor, earned an A- rating.

Souhoola, founded in 2019, continues to focus on delivering technology-driven financial solutions, aimed at improving financial inclusion and providing customers with innovative shopping experiences.

