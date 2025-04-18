Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 75 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 17 April.

The first auction stood at EGP 35 billion, carrying a maturity period until 22 July 2025.

With a 273-day tenor until 20 January 2026, the second tranche was valued at EGP 40 billion.

The CBE also issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 4 billion through one auction, which will mature in two years on 1 April 2027.

On 16 April, the central bank offered debt instruments at a total value of EGP 85 billion over three tranches.

Source: Mubasher

