Arab Finance: Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) posted a 19.99% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 15th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest decreased to EGP 1.909 billion in 12 months to December 31st from EGP 2.735 billion a year earlier.

Net sales surged to EGP 29.984 billion in January-December from EGP 24.302 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, Juhayna reported a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 1.292 billion in 2025, up from EGP 21.527 million in the same period in 2024.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specializing in producing, processing, and packaging dairy, juice, and cooking products.