Cadbury Nigeria Plc recorded revenue of N39.83 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a modest increase compared with the N38.23 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the topline growth, the company’s profitability came under pressure, reflecting the challenging operating environment and strategic adjustments undertaken during the period.

Gross profit declined to N5.07 billion, representing a 5 per cent drop from N5.34 billion reported in Q1 2025. Profit after tax also fell significantly to N3.16 billion, down by about 18 per cent from N3.87 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Similarly, basic earnings per share dropped by 18 per cent to 5.40 kobo, compared with 6.60 kobo in the prior year.

The company attributed the dip in profitability to deliberate strategic decisions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with prevailing market dynamics.

Commenting on the results, the Interim Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria, Folake Ogunjimi, said the company remains resilient despite short-term pressures.

“Underlying demand remains strong. The company remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth, supported by strong fundamentals, ongoing innovation, and a commitment to meeting consumer needs,” she stated.

In a related development, Cadbury Nigeria announced key changes to its board, appointing Bishwa Parajuli as a Non-Executive Director and Dr Sadiq Abubakar-Balarabe as an Independent Non-Executive Director, both effective March 26, 2026.

Parajuli, who recently joined Mondelez International, currently serves as Business Unit President for Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, Abubakar-Balarabe, an economist with over three decades of experience, previously served as Chief Economic Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari and chaired the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

The company had earlier announced the appointment of Ms Shree Patel as a Non-Executive Director. Patel is currently Vice President and Chief Counsel for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Mondelez International, Cadbury Nigeria’s parent company.

The board changes are expected to strengthen governance and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions amid evolving market conditions.

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