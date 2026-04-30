BENGALURU - ⁠Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Thursday after a report that ‌the United States was considering military strikes on Iran to try to break a deadlock in peace talks, although ​a jump in oil prices limited losses in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump will be briefed on Thursday ​on plans for ​strikes on Iran, U.S.-based digital news company Axios reported late on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index slipped 0.9% with most sectors in negative territory. Aldar Properties fell 3%, while ⁠Borouge lost 1.2% after the petrochemicals company reported a 45% drop in first-quarter net profit and a 17% decline in revenue, as sales volumes fell on lower shipments in March following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

BROAD-BASED LOSSES IN DUBAI

Dubai's benchmark stock index slid 0.9%, weighed down by broad-based ​losses. Blue-chip developer ‌Emaar Properties dropped 2%, ⁠while toll operator ⁠Salik Company fell 1.9%.

The Qatari benchmark index declined 0.8%, with all stocks trading lower.

Qatar National Bank, the region's largest ​lender, shed 0.7%, while petrochemicals conglomerate Industries Qatar dropped 1.1% after reporting ‌a decline in first-quarter profit as sales volumes weakened, largely ⁠due to lower production and shipping constraints amid continued regional uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased 0.3%, with most constituents in the red. Losses were led by communications, real estate and financial stocks.

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, fell 1%, while Bupa Arabia dropped 5% after reporting an 11.7% decline in first-quarter net profit from the previous quarter.

However, losses in the Saudi index were limited by gains in oil major Saudi Aramco and the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, or Bahri, which is supported by the increase in freight rates linked to ‌the Iran war.

Saudi Aramco rose 1.2%, while Bahri surged 7.6% after the ⁠shipping company reported a 303% jump in first-quarter net profit.

Oil prices ​rose sharply, with Brent crude futures for June delivery up 3.63% at $122.31 a barrel by 0659 GMT. The June contract, which expires on Thursday, was headed for a ninth straight session of gains, while ​the more active ‌July contract climbed 1.86% to $112.49.

Brent has more than doubled since the start ⁠of the year, reaching its highest level ​since March 2022.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Barbara Lewis mdmanzer.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067498453)