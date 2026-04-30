Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Wednesday, April 29th.

The EGX30 index rose by 0.29% to 52,383.13 points, whereas the EGX33 Shariah index fell by 0.02% to 5,559.46 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.40% to 5,761.27 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.36% at 14,023.15 points and by 0.52% at 19,626.65 points, respectively.

A total of 2.199 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 8.808 billion over 198,833 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 3.672 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 78.8% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 21.19%.

Egyptians represented 91.86% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 5.08% and 3.07%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 4.187 million and EGP 889,955, respectively. Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 250.122 million.