Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has said prices on consumer products, including vegetables and fruits, have increased due to several factors.

Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, chairman, CPA, replying to a query at the annual media briefing, said factors like the price of the products in the country of origin, shipment costs to the country of consumption, shipping, insurance, and other fees have affected all countries, not just the Sultanate of Oman.

He said that the CPA has a mechanism in place when a company submits a request to increase the price of product. "The justifications are studied and analyzed and the decision regarding the approval or rejection are conveyed to the company. The authority retains the right to withdraw the decision."

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