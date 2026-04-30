MUSCAT - Al Sharqiyah South Governorate has recorded strong economic performance in recent years, supported by the implementation of development policies aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which focuses on diversifying income sources and enhancing the contribution of non-oil sectors to GDP.

Financial indicators show that non-oil revenues reached RO 1.734 billion during the period between 2023 and 2024, while municipal revenues recorded growth of 107.7%, exceeding RO 5.38 million. This reflects improved efficiency in managing financial resources and enhanced operational sustainability, along with a high level of adherence to approved budgets, reaching 88.5%, indicating effective financial planning and disciplined public spending.

In the context of developing productive sectors, the fisheries sector continued its strong performance, with production reaching approximately 220,853 tonnes and a local contribution of 55%. This reinforces the role of the blue economy as a key driver of growth and supports supply chains linked to the food and export industries.

Regarding investment activity, the governorate recorded 61 investment contracts in the municipal sector, in addition to attracting 23 new foreign investments during the second quarter of 2025, with 63 investment licences issued. This reflects growing confidence among local and international investors in the investment environment, supported by streamlined government procedures, the development of digital services and an improved business climate.

In terms of capital expenditure, the governorate is witnessing the implementation of a wide range of development projects. Work is underway on 25 development projects, 158 projects within the governorate development programme, 81 projects included in the Tenth Five-Year Plan and 37 projects funded by the private sector. These projects include infrastructure development and the enhancement of economic and service assets.

Among the most prominent are Sur Public Park, value-added shrimp farming projects and the Sultan Turki bin Said Road dual carriageway project, which supports efficient logistics connectivity. Also noteworthy are the multi-purpose port in Masirah, a strategic hub for maritime transport and the Al Ashkharah waterfront, which boosts tourism and investment.

Partnerships with the private sector have also accelerated economic development, with 41 projects implemented at a total cost of RO 4.6 million. These projects encompass the development of tourism, service and cultural facilities, the creation of assets that support economic activity and community development initiatives aimed at improving quality of life and enhancing local participation.

Data also shows the continued implementation and development of major strategic projects aimed at diversifying the economic base. These include the Blue Project, the Al Diyar project in Ras Al Hadd, food security projects in the Wilayat of Al Kamil W'al Wafi, aquaculture projects in the Wilayats of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, and the Sur seaport. These initiatives enhance the integration of economic activities and support local value chains.

Across key sectors, construction and contracting activities recorded significant growth, supported by increased spending on development projects. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also witnessed gradual expansion, particularly in the wilayats of Sur, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Masirah, reinforcing the role of entrepreneurship in supporting the local economy and creating new job opportunities.

These indicators reflect the continued adoption by Al Sharqiyah South Governorate of flexible economic policies aimed at improving the investment environment by expediting procedures, promoting digital transformation and offering investment incentives. This enhances the governorate's competitiveness at both regional and international levels and strengthens its ability to attract high-quality investments.

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