His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited Oman Investment Authority (OIA) on Tuesday, where he was briefed on the institution’s robust financial performance in 2025 and its expanding role in advancing the Sultanate’s economic ambitions.

During the visit, His Highness reviewed key pillars underpinning OIA’s operational excellence, including its investment strategies, governance frameworks, and ongoing efforts to optimise returns from national assets both domestically and internationally. The briefing highlighted continued progress in delivering on national priorities, in line with Oman’s long-term economic vision.

His Highness expressed his pleasure at gaining insight into OIA’s comprehensive approach to managing and developing the nation’s assets, noting that these efforts are contributing significantly to strengthening the national economy and broadening prospects for sustainable growth and prosperity.

He was also introduced to the national talent driving OIA’s achievements, commending the high calibre of expertise and professionalism demonstrated by Omani cadres across various specialised fields. The visit underscored the importance of human capital as a cornerstone of institutional success and long-term competitiveness.

In addition, His Highness reviewed the advanced operating systems and institutional practices that position OIA among leading sovereign wealth funds globally, both in terms of financial strength and governance standards. These systems, officials noted, are designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global investment landscape.

The visit reflects the government’s continued emphasis on strengthening the performance of key economic institutions and ensuring alignment with national development goals. OIA remains central to these efforts, playing a pivotal role in diversifying income sources, supporting strategic sectors, and maximising value from the Sultanate’s assets.

His Highness concluded the visit by expressing his appreciation for the dedication of OIA’s workforce and their contributions to advancing Oman’s economic future, while offering prayers for continued success and prosperity for the nation.