MUSCAT: Oman-based hospitality technology startup Fascano has raised $10 million to accelerate its regional expansion and strengthen its cloud-based platform, as hotels and restaurants across the Middle East increasingly digitise reservations, menus and payments. The funding underscores rising investor confidence in Oman’s emerging technology ecosystem and the growing shift towards integrated digital infrastructure in the hospitality sector.

In an interview with the Observer, CEO and co-founder Ahmed al Kharusi said the newly secured capital will be deployed across expansion, product development and talent, with a measured approach to scaling. “The recent round will be deployed in a balanced way across geographic expansion, product development and talent”, he said.

Founded in 2021 by Ahmed al Kharusi and Murak al Muairki, Fascano provides a comprehensive cloud suite tailored for hotels, restaurants and cafés, integrating reservations, order management, digital menus and QR-enabled contactless payments into a single platform. The solution is designed to address operational inefficiencies by digitising core workflows, enabling businesses to streamline operations while enhancing customer experience.

The company has been steadily expanding its client base across the region, supported by increasing demand for digital tools in food service and hospitality. Industry-wide adoption of cloud-based systems has accelerated in recent years, driven by the need for cost efficiency, real-time data and seamless customer interaction.

Al Kharusi emphasised that the company’s immediate focus is on consolidating its position in existing markets before pursuing broader regional expansion. “Our priority over the coming period is to strengthen the foundations of what is already working — deepening our vendor base in existing markets and carefully entering new markets where the conditions are right”, he said, noting that performance will be assessed over the next 12 to 18 months.

The funding round includes participation from HH Sayyid Dr Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers; and Cyfr Capital, alongside a strategic partnership with the Oman Future Fund, which is backed by the Oman Investment Authority. The involvement of sovereign-linked capital reflects broader institutional support for innovation and entrepreneurship aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

On competition, Al Kharusi highlighted the company’s focus on integration and accessibility as key differentiators in a crowded market. “What we have tried to build is a platform that reflects the realities of our market — deeply integrated tools that work together as one ecosystem, with pricing that is accessible for small and mid-sized businesses”, he said, adding that customer retention remains a critical measure of success.

Fascano’s latest raise marks its third funding milestone, following an earlier round of over $1 million and an undisclosed round in November 2024 led by the Oman Future Fund. The new capital will support further product development, enhance platform capabilities and expand the company’s market presence across the region.

Al Kharusi reaffirmed Oman’s central role in the company’s growth strategy. “Oman is and will remain, central to Fascano — not only as our home market but as a credible launchpad for the region”, he said. “Our intention is for Oman to continue serving as a hub for innovation, operations and talent development as we expand”.

The investment comes at a time when hospitality technology is gaining momentum across the Middle East, as operators seek more advanced, integrated solutions to improve efficiency and adapt to evolving consumer expectations.

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