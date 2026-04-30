A leading Sub-Saharan Africa building materials company, Lafarge Africa Plc, has reported a Profit After Tax of N97.95 billion for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, marking a 101 per cent increase from the N48.64 billion recorded in the same period of 2025.

The company disclosed this in its Q1 2026 financial results released by its Board of Directors, showing strong growth across key performance indicators.

According to the results, net sales rose to N334.88 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 35 per cent increase compared to N248.35 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Speaking on the performance, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, attributed the growth to steady revenue expansion and ongoing efficiency improvements.

He said sustained revenue growth and continued progress on cost and efficiency initiatives were responsible for the rise in operating profit, while the increase in Profit After Tax was driven by higher sales volumes, disciplined cost management, and prudent financial strategies.

“Our Q1 2026 results reflect continued progress in executing our strategic priorities. Net Sales grew by 35% year-on-year, supported by improved volumes, enhanced plant stability, and distribution efficiency.

“Operating Profit increased by 97% to ₦141 billion, while Profit After Tax rose by 101% to ₦98 billion, driven by supply assurance, disciplined cost management, and improved route-to-market.

“These results underscore our continued focus on delivering sustainable value to our shareholders,” he said.

Alade-Akinyemi added that the company would continue to leverage the industrial and technical expertise of its partner, Huaxin Building Materials Ltd, to strengthen operations and improve efficiency.

He noted that Lafarge Africa remains focused on disciplined capital deployment and cost control, while exploring opportunities aligned with its growth priorities.

The CEO also linked the company’s volume growth to improving consumer demand, supported by easing macroeconomic conditions and fewer global supply chain disruptions.

“We anticipate continued market expansion from Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction sector demand, underpinned by improving economic fundamentals and demand across key segments.

“Within this context, we remain focused on capturing volume growth opportunities across its operating markets, while maintaining disciplined cost optimization initiatives to safeguard margins amidst global tensions,” he said.

Lafarge Africa Plc is a leading provider of building solutions, producing cement, ready-mix concrete, mortar, and Plaster of Paris products.

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