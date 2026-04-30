Qatar - The earnings-per-share amounted to QR0.0616 for the three-month ended March 31, 2026 against QR0.0615 during the same period of the previous year

Barwa Real Estate has reported net profit of QR239.7mn attributable to the shareholders of the parent in the first three months of this year compared to QR239.5mn the same period of the previous year.

The earnings-per-share (EPS) amounted to QR0.0616 for the three-month ended March 31, 2026 against QR0.0615 during the same period of the previous year.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

