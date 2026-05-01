S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it has kicked off ​a consultation ⁠that could result in major changes to rules ‌governing the entry of companies into its indexes such as ​the S&P 500.

As high-profile names such as Elon Musk's rocket ​maker SpaceX and ​AI heavyweights Anthropic and OpenAI prepare to go public, index operators are racing to address ⁠the long waiting time for newly listed large-cap companies to join flagship equity benchmarks.

Here are some details:

* S&P DJI is considering reducing the time a company ​needs to ‌be public before ⁠being eligible ⁠for index inclusion to six months from 12 months.

* It ​is also mulling excluding the ‌profitability requirements for large-cap companies.

* "These megacap ⁠companies may pose unique challenges for index methodologies within the relevant index families, which were originally designed for more conventional listing profiles," S&P DJI said.

* Exchange heavyweight Nasdaq last month unveiled a new set of rules to speed up the entry of newly listed large-cap companies to its flagship equity benchmark ‌Nasdaq-100.

* Other indexes such as the FTSE ⁠Russell are also racing to overhaul ​the rules governing their benchmark indexes.

* S&P's market consultation is open until May 28, with potential changes, ​if adopted, ‌likely to be tentatively implemented on June ⁠8. (Reporting by Arasu ​Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)