Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 75 billion through two tranches on Sunday, 27 April.

The first offering was valued at EGP 30 billion, holding a 182-day tenor until 28 October 2025.

The second tranche stood at EGP 45 billion and will mature in 364 days on 28 April 2026.

Additionally, the CBE issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 8 billion through one offering, which carries a three-year maturity period until 1 April 2028.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher