Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 75 billion through two offerings on Monday, 5 May.

With a tenor of 91 days until 5 August 2025, the first tranche stood at EGP 35 billion, according to official data.

The second issue was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 273 days on 3 February 2026.

The CBE also offered fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) valued at EGP 3 billion through one auction, which will mature in two years on 6 May 2027.

Earlier this week, the financial authority unveiled T-bills as well as T-bonds at an aggregated value of EGP 90 billion.

Source: Mubasher

