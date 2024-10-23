Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Germany to Qatar H E Lothar Freischlader said visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Germany contributes to further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, that are already strong and trustful.

Speaking to QNA, German Ambassador said H H the Amir’s visit is a great continuation of mutual visits on the highest level; the most recent ones occurred in October 2023, when the Amir visited Berlin.

President of Germany H E Frank-Walter Steinmeier also visited Doha in November 2023. All these visits reflect the intensity of the high-level relationship with over five decades of fruitful and trustful collaboration. “Trade and investments play an ever-stronger role. Qatar is the third-largest trading partner for Germany in the Gulf region. The bilateral trade volume accumulated to a total of ¤1.8bn in 2023 (thereof ¤1.3bn). Qatar holds 17% in Volkswagen, 9% in RWE, 6% in Siemens, over 6% in Deutsche Bank, 9% in CureVac to name the most important. Altogether Qatar has invested in Germany with ¤25bn to ¤30bn,” he continued.

“It would be great if Qatar would consider investments also in the climate sector, e.g. green hydrogen. Qatar is a major, global energy supplier and if a player like this would undertake such an important step, that would be of great significance,” the Ambassador added.

He said that the Qatari government is investing significantly in education, research and innovation, for example by establishing first-class universities in Doha.

“We fully support the mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the United States in order to reach the urgently needed ceasefire in Gaza and now also in Lebanon. We sincerely thank Qatar for their hard work around the clock and their commitment.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

