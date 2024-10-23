Last week, Istituto Marangoni Dubai transformed its campus into a hub of inspiration, as students and industry insiders gathered for an exclusive panel with digital innovators from the renowned fashion houses Lanvin, Valentino, Aspesi, and Casadei. This high-profile event in collaboration with Limitless Innovation, is offering insights into how technology is reshaping luxury fashion on a global scale.

Limitless Innovation, a leading advisory firm, specializes in overcoming challenges within the fashion and luxury industries by accelerating digital, technological, and circular transformations.

Moderated by Istituto Marangoni Dubai’s Director, Roberto La Iacona, the panel spotlighted four leading voices in fashion and digital transformation:

• Baris Gencel, Group Innovation Director at Lanvin Group, who leads the brand’s integration of AI in creative processes, has emerged as a powerful voice in Gen-AI.

• Andrea Cappi, Valentino’s Global Chief E-Business and Omnichannel Officer, has driven Valentino’s cutting-edge digital transformation and omnichannel strategies.

• Alessandro Pescara, CEO of Aspesi, keeps the brand’s minimalist essence alive while steering it into the future with innovative approaches.

• Arianna Casadei, CEO of Casadei, who has modernized her family’s luxury shoe brand by embracing digital marketing and expanding its international presence.

In a lively exchange of ideas, the panellists captivated an audience of 70 students with discussions on the ever-evolving fashion landscape. From AI-driven design to virtual fashion, they delved into the transformative role of technology in reimagining luxury fashion. The event concluded with a Q&A, sparking valuable connections between students and industry leaders eager to shape the future of fashion.

Reflecting on the day, Roberto La Iacona shared, “The pace of digital evolution in fashion is astounding, with virtual fashion and AI-infused design becoming core to the industry. At Istituto Marangoni Dubai, our students gain both theoretical insight and hands-on experiences that help them understand the immense potential of technology in fashion. We’re grateful to our distinguished guests for offering such a memorable learning experience, one that will undoubtedly inspire the next wave of innovators.”

This event underscores Istituto Marangoni Dubai’s commitment to providing students with direct access to leading voices, preparing them to thrive at the intersection of creativity and technology in the dynamic world of fashion.