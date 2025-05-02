UAE, Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with Instituto Marangoni and the International Experts for Research Enrichment and Knowledge Exchange (IEREK), successfully concluded the second edition of the International Conference on Environmental Design, Material Science, and Engineering Technologies (EDMSET) and the inaugural of the international conference on Sustainable Creative Art (SCIN) from 22 to 24 April across three prestigious venues in Dubai.

The event united global researchers, designers, industry leaders, and academics to exchange research in sustainable engineering and environmental design. Participants developed solutions to advance environmental and social responsibility through keynote speeches, masterclasses, and interactive sessions, reinforcing the UAE’s community-centered sustainability agenda.

The conference kicked off at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, with 350 attendees from various fields such as architectural engineering, urban planning, electrical and mechanical engineering, materials science, and creative industries. The opening ceremony featured remarks by Prof. Barry O'Mahony, Provost of Abu Dhabi University, and was honored by the presence of VIP guests, including Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and His Excellency Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai. The ceremony set the tone for the three-day event, highlighting the critical role of integrating environmental considerations into engineering practices and fostering innovative solutions.

Continuing onto its second day, EDMSET and SCIN continued at ADU’s Dubai campus and featured a diverse lineup of lectures, papers, and masterclasses. The sessions covered a range of topics focused on design, material science innovations, clean energy, urban resilience, eco-friendly technologies, and the role of heritage in sustainable architectural design.

The final day featured virtual sessions that enabled broader participation and knowledge sharing across borders. In the evening, the conference concluded with a networking dinner hosted at Istituto Marangoni, where cross-disciplinary collaboration continued to thrive. The gathering offered attendees a chance to connect, reflect on key takeaways, and explore future opportunities for joint research and innovation.

Prof. Barry O'Mahony, Provost of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Building on last year’s success, the second edition of EDMSET reaffirmed our commitment to cutting-edge research, sustainable practices, and the UAE’s ‘Year of Community.’ At ADU, we believe in the power of collaboration for the betterment of both our society and the environment. The conference exemplifies how interdisciplinary cooperation among researchers, professionals, and students contributes not only to academic and technological progress but also to a broader, positive societal impact. It’s about combining expertise to drive forward solutions that address both local and global challenges, making the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and community-focused future a reality.”

The event also provided valuable networking opportunities, allowing attendees to collaborate with peers across diverse fields. In addition to academic discussions, participants explored ADU’s state-of-the-art facilities and visited leading organizations working in sustainability and innovation. This year’s edition saw participation from top academic institutions, including the University of Sharjah (UOS), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and the University of Pisa, all of whom contributed valuable insights and research to the program.

