UAE, Dubai: Educational content creators and experts stressed that in the digital age, knowledge must be engaging, relatable, and credible to capture audience attention.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Summit, which was organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 9 to 11 January, creators highlighted that modern audiences no longer accept dry facts. They seek storytelling, human experiences, simple language, and visuals that match the fast pace of digital platforms, while also expecting long-term trust between creator and viewer.

Dr. Adam Bataineh, content creator and CEO at Madeed, said capturing attention in medical and scientific content is a major challenge.

“Starting with heavy terms or complex titles pushes audiences to skip content. On the other hand, linking knowledge to everyday behaviours makes viewers more receptive.”

Bataineh said that storytelling does not oversimplify science but translates it into accessible language, bridging personal experience with specialised knowledge.

Bataineh also discussed the use of visual tools and editing, emphasising that they support the content but are not essential by themselves if the content is unclear or insincere. He added that artificial intelligence can help organise ideas or generate new angles, but it cannot replace human creativity or remove ethical responsibility, especially in medical content related to human health and awareness.

Ahmed Abouzaid, founder of Droos Online emphasised that entertainment is no longer optional for educational content. “Smart enjoyment delivers knowledge attractively without compromising accuracy,” he said.

Abouzaid added that trust is central to content success and is built over time, not through single videos. “Audiences can now discern authentic content from artificial content. AI is a tool, but human connection drives lasting impact,” he said.

Ahmed Aly, architect and content creator, highlighted the importance of storytelling and visual language in fields such as architecture and art.

“Turning ideas into stories helps audiences understand and remember them,” he said.

Aly noted that social media has become the largest informal educational platform in the world, but it requires creators to deeply understand the audience and platform dynamics.

Simplifying ideas does not mean stripping them of meaning, but rather presenting them in a way that preserves their scientific or artistic essence. He also pointed out that AI can assist in generating visuals or conceptualisations, but creativity, human experience, and cultural context remain irreplaceable.

He concluded that successful content combines enjoyment, knowledge, honesty, and the ability to influence.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit witnessed significant momentum, with attendance exceeding 30,000 and participation from more than 15,000 content creators and major Arab and global influencers. Over 500 speakers with a combined following of more than 3.5 billion attended, while the summit hosted 150 CEOs and global experts across sessions, providing more than 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, interactive dialogues, and workshops.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s drive to foster a vibrant content creator community.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com