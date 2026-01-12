Event attracted more than 40 representatives from private sector companies

Maha Al Gargawi: “We remain committed to working with key entities and partners to support the business community’s ability to comply with regulatory requirements across all areas.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), recently organised a workshop aimed at raising awareness on the latest work permit services, employment contract models, and the Wage Protection System. The initiative came as part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the business environment and enhance corporate compliance with relevant legislation and regulations. The event attracted more than 40 representatives of private sector companies operating across diverse industries.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said: “We remain committed to working with key entities and partners to support the business community’s ability to comply with regulatory requirements across all areas. This includes those governing the labour market, which play an important role in strengthening stability and sustainable growth within the business environment. This workshop forms part of our ongoing efforts to enhance companies’ awareness of relevant legislation and equip them with the knowledge needed to meet their legal and regulatory obligations.”

For his part, His Excellency Rashid Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Services at MoHRE, commented: “The services we provide at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation are designed to align with the UAE’s ambitions to ensure leadership in government service delivery. Moreover, we have expanded the types of work permits and employment contracts available to six approved models that meet all requirements of the country’s fast-paced economic development and journey towards the future economy, while ensuring balance and fairness for all parties to the contractual relationship.”

“We aim to provide pioneering, competitive services, supported by the Ministry’s success in completing phase two of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme,” H.E. Alsaadi added. “This included reducing, discontinuing, or streamlining numerous transactions and procedures, in addition to expanding service-request channels via smart electronic platforms to cover all transactions, and familiarising companies with these facilities. We believe building partnerships with the private sector plays a critical role in advancing the UAE’s leadership and achieving its ambitious economic objectives across all fields.”

The workshop provided an overview of the various types of work permits available, together with the service channels, procedures, conditions, and requirements associated with each category. Topics explored included the recruitment of workers from outside the UAE, as well as worker transfer permits, work permit replacement, temporary work permits, and part-time work permits.

The session also offered detailed insights on employment contract models, including full-time, part-time, flexible, temporary, and remote contracts, with the goal of enabling companies to select the contract models best suited to their operational needs. In addition, the seminar highlighted the Wage Protection System and its role in safeguarding workers’ rights.

The event concluded with an open discussion that allowed attendees to raise questions and seek clarification on the topics presented, reflecting a commitment to strengthening awareness and providing practical support to the business community.

