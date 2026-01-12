Big 5 Construct Saudi to Host Over 1,100 Exhibitors from More Than 50 Countries, Showcasing the Latest Interior Fit-Out and Finishing SolutionsVisitors will explore more than 20,000 products, services, systems and solutions across three co-located events

Spotlighting the final stages of construction, the event will feature key exhibitors such as Elite Stone, CITCO, Teef Najd, Schüco, White Helmet, Alumil, Coastal Qatar and more

The event welcomes 12 country pavilions, including first-time participation from Kuwait through the Public Authority for Industry Kuwait and from the UAE through Dubai Exports

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The January edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from 18–21 January 2026, in strategic partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission.

The event will welcome more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries and will be co-located with Marble & Stone Saudi, Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi and Urban Design & Landscape Saudi. Together, these events will showcase more than 20,000 products and solutions, all designed to meet Saudi Arabia’s approved standards for quality, durability, performance and execution during the final stages of construction projects.

The upcoming edition will host over 12 international pavilions, including China, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, among others. It will also mark the first participation of Kuwait, represented by the Public Authority for Industry and the United Arab Emirates, represented by Dubai Exports, broadening access to export-ready solutions and strengthening regional trade relations.

The scale of the exhibition and its strong international participation reflect the event’s established position in the market, supported by a distinguished lineup of leading global brands. These include Antolini, specialists in natural stone products; Elite Stone, the renowned Italian house known for ultra-luxury marble and bespoke stone interior designs; SITCO, a leading manufacturer of design-driven stone products celebrated for its artistic sculptural creations; Coastal Qatar, a leading engineering and manufacturing company; and Jotun, a global leader in protective and decorative coatings, offering advanced paint solutions.

Commenting on the event, Vinay Sharma, Marketing and Sales Manager (Eastern Region), Jotun said: “Big 5 Construct Saudi provides a unique opportunity to connect with key decision-makers at a critical stage of construction. With the growing emphasis on sustainability and life-cycle performance, the event allows us to showcase beautiful, long-lasting and sustainable coating solutions that extend asset life, reduce environmental impact and support the transition toward a more sustainable built environment across the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabian players such as Schüco, a leading provider of high‑performance façade, window and building envelope systems; Hempel Paints, a trusted coatings specialist; Alumil, a manufacturer of innovative aluminum architectural systems; White Helmet, a local innovator in smart safety technologies and advanced construction solutions for high-risk environments; and Teef Najd for Marbles and Stone Factory, a manufacturer specializing in premium marble and stone products.

From advanced facade systems and protective coatings to sculptural stone, smart safety solutions and urban materials, this edition reflects the diversity of suppliers responding to active project demand across Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia’s construction sector continues to generate strong demand for finishing and fit-out solutions delivered at scale and to specification,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “This edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi will enable buyers to meet with international and regional exhibitors who are ready to support project delivery with proven products and expertise. In doing this, the event facilitates sourcing, comparison and commercial engagement at a critical point in the construction cycle.”

Big 5 Construct Saudi is proud to be supported by a diverse lineup of sponsors and partners, including Strategic Partner, Architecture and Design Commission (ADC); Exclusive Diamond Sponsor and VIP Lounge Sponsor, Teef Najd Contracting Company; Windows, Doors & Facades Diamond Sponsor, Schuco; Windows, Doors & Facades Strategic Sponsor, Alumil; Lanyard Sponsor, TALCO; Gold Sponsor, Royal Art; Silver Sponsor, Adopen; Sustainability Partner, Sustainability Professionals of Saudi Arabia (SPSA); and Supporting Associations, Saudi Society of Landscape Architecture (SSLA), Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Project Management Institute (PMI), Love That Design, The Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design (CIAAD) and Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

