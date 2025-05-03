From 6-8 May, 25,000+ cybersecurity experts will gather at the Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event to secure the region’s digital future against deepfake scams and critical infrastructure vulnerabilities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With AI-driven cybercrime and ransomware attacks surging globally, GISEC Global 2025 returns to Dubai from May 6 - 8, bringing together the world’s foremost leaders, innovators, and visionaries in a high-stakes effort to secure our digital future.

GISEC Global transforms Dubai World Trade Centre into the epicentre of cybersecurity, uniting 450+ CISOs, 25,000 professionals from 160 countries, and 750+ brands—from tech giants like AWS, Huawei, and Microsoft to innovative startups—for MEA's most pivotal cyber event under the theme 'Securing an AI-Powered Future.' The year 2025 has been declared as the 'Year of Community' by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, calling for collective action in building a connected and empowered society through AI and entrepreneurship. GISEC Global is strengthening the global cybersecurity community by fostering collaboration between governments, enterprises, and experts to secure our digital tomorrow.

The 14th edition brings together critical focus areas from some of the leading players in the industry, including Huawei, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud Security, CISCO, Deloitte, Kaspersky, Check Point, Cloudflare and Honeywell, alongside groundbreaking cybersecurity companies such as Spire Solutions, CPX, CyberKnight, LinkShadow, OPSWAT, Qualys, CrowdStrike, StrikeReady, and Dream Group.

The three-day event will reinforce the UAE’s position as a world leader in AI innovation and responsible AI deployment in the face of threat actors, blending global expertise with regional priorities, and with a strong emphasis on public-private collaboration, innovation, and talent development.

These priorities come at a critical juncture. The World Economic Forum’s Global Security Outlook 2025 report, published ahead of GISEC Global 2025, has shown that:

66% of organisations view AI as a game-changer in cybersecurity.

Nearly half (47%) warn that generative AI is simultaneously arming hackers with scalable new attack vectors

However, only 14% of organisations feel confidently equipped to respond

These key insights highlight how fast the global cybersecurity market is changing – an ever-growing economic sector that is expected to reach $298.5 billion by 2028, according to Markets and Markets – a significant jump from the $190.4 billion in 2023.

Nowhere is this urgency more apparent than in the Middle East, where 45% of organisations rank cyber risk mitigation as their top operational priority (PWC’s 2024 Global Digital Trust Insights survey). As the region accelerates its digital transformation, GISEC Global 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment to shape its secure future.

The 2025 edition introduces groundbreaking new features:

Next-Gen Cyber Warriors Competition: The Student Hackathon transforms classrooms into cyber defence labs, where young talent tackles real-world scenarios in network security, threat analysis, and incident response.

Critical Infrastructure Programme: The launch of OT Security Conference Track addresses the growing convergence of IT and operational technology, offering actionable strategies to protect vital systems from emerging vulnerabilities.

Africa Cyber Resilience Initiative: As the continent's digital economy expands, GISEC launches dedicated roundtables with CISOs and national authorities to build continent-wide defences.

GISEC AI: Explore polymorphic malware, adversarial AI, and deepfake scams. This year’s largest AI in cybersecurity showcase will feature pressing topics including polymorphic malware, adverbial AI, deepfake scams and Gen AI tech.

Launch of GISEC North Star: Cyber71, in strategic partnership with GISEC GLOBAL, will launch a series of high-impact initiatives at the region’s largest platform for innovative cybersecurity startups. It will provide a dynamic space for cybersecurity startups to network, attract investment and scale their businesses.

Dubai Cyber Challenge: Premiering at GISEC Global, Organised by DESC, an exclusive ‘Capture the Flag’ competition will be held for Dubai government entities as teams go head to head across two days, focusing on different trends such as web security, reverse engineering and digital forensics through various challenges.

Dubai's hosting of GISEC Global 2025 cements the UAE's position as the world's cybersecurity leader, recently crowned #1 in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024. The event serves as both a showcase of the nation's security achievements and a call to action for international collaboration in our interconnected digital future.

H.E. Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, said: "GISEC Global comes at a critical time as cyber threats grow more prevalent and sophisticated," says HE Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. "In this 'Year of Community,' our partnership with GISEC underscores the UAE's commitment to uniting global stakeholders in addressing urgent cybersecurity challenges—from safeguarding data privacy and securing critical networks to countering advanced threats through AI-powered solutions. Through initiatives like the world's largest Global Cyber Drill and strategic collaborations at GISEC, we are turning the UAE's cybersecurity vision into action, ensuring a resilient digital future for all."

H.E. Yousuf Al Shaibani, Director General of Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), said: "Dubai’s rapid digital transformation is redefining the way we live, work, and connect, making cybersecurity more critical than ever. GISEC Global 2025 stands as a pivotal gathering where global experts converge to address emerging threats and pioneer the next generation of cyber resilience. At DESC, we are steadfast in our mission to safeguard Dubai’s digital ecosystem by fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and implementing robust cyber defences. Our participation in GISEC reflects our commitment to shaping global cybersecurity discourse, sharing expertise, and ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of secure and intelligent digital progress."

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, GISEC Global organiser, said: “Every year, the cybersecurity industry is dealing with new threats and opportunities with GISEC Global at the heart of driving impactful discussions and action from the worldwide ecosystem. This year will be no different as we bring the best minds together once again to Dubai World Trade Centre to explore ways to not only manage cyber risks effectively, which can have far-reaching implications if not dealt with adequately, but also build a safe future that will not impact our economies.”

Sean Yang, Global Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Officer of Huawei, Lead Strategic Partner of GISEC Global, said: “We are delighted to be extending our long-term partnership with GISEC Global by becoming its Lead Strategic Partner for the 2025 edition. Huawei is committed to securing our shared digital future with governments, industry organisations, standardisation bodies, and enterprise stakeholders. Through such partnerships, we aim to be a reliable partner in the digital and intelligent world and provide our customers with competitive and secure product solutions. GISEC Global is a leading platform to exchange ideas and expertise, as well as collaborate in building a trustworthy digital environment of various partners that can address the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

GISEC Global 2025 is hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and supported by Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), UAE Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police.

To learn more about GISEC Global 2025, visit www.gisec.ae.

