The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India’s apex body for the gem and jewellery trade, has officially launched SAJEX – The Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition. This marks the Kingdom’s first dedicated B2B gem and jewellery show, set to take place from 11th to 13th September 2025 at the Jeddah Superdome.

Unveiled through high-profile curtain raiser events in Jeddah and Riyadh, SAJEX drew over 280 key stakeholders from Saudi Arabia’s jewellery sector, including top retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

Backed by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the Embassy of India in Riyadh, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, and the Dubai Jewellery Group, SAJEX is positioned as “The World Gem & Jewellery Fair.” With more than 200 leading exhibitors from India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Hong Kong, and Lebanon, and over 2,000 international trade buyers expected, the event aims to be a catalyst for global trade, innovation, and investment in the region’s jewellery industry.

The product showcase will include diamond and colored gemstone jewellery, 18kt, 21kt, and 22kt plain gold jewellery, platinum, lab-grown diamond jewellery in both prêt and bridal categories, along with gifting collections and cutting-edge jewellery technology.

In addition to the exhibition, SAJEX will feature a high-level World Jewellery Investment Forum co-hosted by GJEPC and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. This initiative aims to position Saudi Arabia as a future hub for jewellery design and innovation, fostering strategic partnerships across the value chain.

Speaking at the Riyadh event, His Excellency Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said, “SAJEX reflects the deepening bond between India and Saudi Arabia and opens new avenues for economic cooperation and cultural exchange.”

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, added, “SAJEX marks the beginning of a shared journey between India and Saudi Arabia—reshaping the jewellery industry and setting new benchmarks for growth and innovation.”

Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, noted, “This platform sets the stage for a vibrant and collaborative jewellery ecosystem.”

