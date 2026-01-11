Sharjah: The 21st edition of SteelFab exhibition, the largest event for metalworking and steel fabrication industries in the Middle East and North Africa, opens tomorrow, Monday, at Expo Centre Sharjah and runs until 15 January.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features over 600 major local and global brands and 350 exhibitors from 35 countries, representing top-notch manufacturers and suppliers in the metalworking sector.

This year’s edition will showcase innovations by a large group of global brand-names presenting some fine range of state-of-the-art products, solutions and technologies in the steel industry from such leading countries in this domain as the UAE, Germany, UK, China, Turkey, India, Taiwan, and Thailand, in addition to a strong presence of leading local and regional enterprises.

Spanning 25,000 square meters, the exhibition showcases the latest technologies that have played a part in the sector's Fourth Industrial Revolution. These include cutting-edge steel production equipment, modern metal forming solutions, cost-efficient laser systems for metal cutting, advanced steel manufacturing machinery, and AI-powered industrial robots.

SteelFab 2026 is projected to draw over 7,000 industry professionals, business executives, and investors. It will also host the fifth edition of the “Best Welder” competition. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with ESAB and the Middle East Industrial Training Institute (MEITI), the competition aims to promote technical excellence in the welding industry across participating industry leaders.

The 2026 edition features a robust agenda designed to drive growth in the iron and steel industry. Attendees can participate in targeted panel sessions and expert-led discussions, where local and international industry leaders will share perspectives and insights on market trends and sector developments.

SteelFab serves as a strategic platform for metal-forming manufacturers and companies, as it facilitates deal-making and knowledge exchange. The exhibition will host a series of structured B2B meetings that will be held under the sponsorship of “Alaa Al-Din.” These meetings aim to build strategic partnerships and integrate local manufacturers into global supply chains.

The exhibition operates daily between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

