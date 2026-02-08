International growth, landmark conferences, CME education and new future-focused stages headline opening day

World Health Expo will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 9-12 February 2026, welcoming more than 235,000 professional visits and 4,300 exhibitors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: World Health Expo (WHX) will officially open tomorrow, marking the start of a landmark edition that underscores Dubai’s role at the centre of global healthcare collaboration and innovation. Formerly known as Arab Health, WHX builds on a 50-year legacy, bringing together the international healthcare community to advance healthcare worldwide through trade, knowledge exchange, investment and partnership.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) from 9-12 February, WHX will host 4,300 exhibitors, and facilitate more than 235,000 professional visits by welcoming healthcare leaders, policymakers, clinicians, innovators and investors from more than 180 countries, reinforcing its position as one of the most influential healthcare platforms globally.

Strong government participation further reinforces the event’s role as a platform for policy dialogue and public-private collaboration, aligned with national and regional priorities around innovation, resilience, and sustainable healthcare systems.

Confirmed government participants include the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Health Authority, Dubai Health, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Emirates Health Services, the Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine, and the Emirates Drug Establishment.

The event will open against the backdrop of strong regional and international participation from the global healthcare ecosystem, including a 15% year-on-year increase in exhibition space. Building on the success of last year’s edition, which generated a record US$2.57 billion in business value, the event continues to catalyse cross-border collaboration, market access and large-scale healthcare investment.

This year’s edition will feature exhibitors across nine core product sectors, including medical equipment and devices, imaging and diagnostics, digital health, healthcare infrastructure, and wellness and prevention. International participation continues to expand, with 32 country pavilions and exhibitors representing mature healthcare markets alongside fast-growing systems across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe and East Asia.

Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “WHX represents a new chapter in the evolution of our event. We are more focused than ever on establishing a global hub for the healthcare community. By bringing together government, healthcare leaders and decision-makers from around the world, we are creating a platform that accelerates collaboration, advances knowledge, and drives meaningful progress in healthcare systems worldwide.

“The breadth of participation, the depth of content and the scale of opportunity at WHX reflect the ambition of the global healthcare sector and Dubai’s unique role as a connector between markets. This is where ideas turn into action and where the future of healthcare takes shape.”

At the centre of WHX will be an extended content experience featuring over 300 speakers and several new conferences and stages. At the core will be a broad portfolio of Continuing Medical Education (CME)-accredited conferences designed to support lifelong learning and clinical excellence, including General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Urology, Total Radiology, Public Health, and Quality Management & Patient Safety.

These conferences will bring together leading clinicians, researchers and educators to share the latest evidence, best practice and clinical advancements, supporting improved patient outcomes and professional development.

Alongside CME education, the programme is complemented by executive-level forums and non-CME business conferences that address healthcare leadership, investment, digital transformation, and system-wide innovation.

The Visionary Stage will bring together senior executives, policymakers, investors and global thought leaders, with sessions focused on healthcare investment, artificial intelligence and digital health, ESG, women in leadership and the governance of large health systems, connecting boardroom strategy with real-world impact.

Dedicated to disruptive ideas and scalable innovation, the Future X Stage will showcase entrepreneurs, start-ups, venture capitalists, and digital health pioneers, and serve as a platform for breakthrough technologies, new business models, and next-generation healthcare solutions that are reshaping care delivery at scale.

The Frontiers Stage will spotlight the scientific and clinical breakthroughs shaping tomorrow’s healthcare. Across the programme, experts will explore advances in biotechnology, life sciences, oncology, women’s health, wellness and longevity, highlighting how science is translating from research into clinical and commercial impact.

Another new addition to the WHX offering is the Deep Dive Series, which will introduce a hands-on education format combining Masterclasses and Bootcamps. These sessions are for both clinicians and healthcare leaders and deliver focused, practical learning, from skills-based clinical training to executive insights on digital transformation, sustainability, and healthcare system change.

Underscoring the show's innovation, WHX has introduced the Xcelerate competition, designed to serve as a launchpad for health and tech disrupters ready to scale. Over four days of the event, 30 early-stage startups will compete for a share of a US$ 25,000 prize pool and be crowned the Xcelerate Champion of Innovation.

In 2026, WHX will be co-timed with WHX Labs (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event. WHX takes place from 9 to 12 February at DEC, while WHX Labs will continue at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 to 13 February.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/en/home.html.

About WHX in Dubai:

WHX (formerly Arab Health) is the largest healthcare exhibition, attracting over 235,000 professional visitors and more than 4,300 exhibitors from over 180 countries. With a 50-year legacy of promoting global health, this event features nine specialised product sectors, six CME-accredited conferences, and a forward-thinking content programme that includes certified bootcamps and three specialised stages. The event takes place from 9 to 12 February 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/en/home.html.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

