Professor John Lee Chi-Kin and the participants of the Global Universities Roundtable at the World Government Summit 2026 in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Professor John Lee Chi-Kin, President of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) - a globally leading university in teacher education and complementary disciplines - was invited by H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence (AI), and H.E. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, to attend the World Governments Summit (WGS) held in Dubai from 3 to 5 February 2026. During the Summit, Professor Lee engaged with government leaders, university presidents, and senior representatives from the UAE around the world in a series of high-level dialogues, reinforcing EdUHK’s global standing and contributing to strategic education collaboration that supports the UAE’s ambitions in talent development, innovation and future-ready governance, while fostering strategic collaboration in education between Hong Kong and the Middle East.

The World Governments Summit is widely regarded as one of the most influential intergovernmental platforms worldwide. This year’s Summit, themed “Shaping Future Governments”, was the largest to date, drawing over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries and regions. Delegates included 35 heads of state, over 500 ministerial officials, Nobel and Turing Prize laureates, and more than 700 leaders of multinational corporations such as Alibaba, Airbus and IBM. Representatives from more than 100 international organisations and academic institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), also took part in discussions on global governance, economic prosperity, social well-being, and emerging technologies.

Professor Lee contributed to three major sessions: the Global Universities Roundtable, the Future of Education Forum, and the High-Level Economic Dialogue, underscoring EdUHK’s growing role in international education governance and innovation aligned with the UAE’s long-term development agenda.

At the Global Universities Roundtable, senior representatives from the United Arab Emirates University, Stanford University, McGill University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology discussed the strategic role of universities in times of rapid change. Discussions focused on four themes: universities as anchors of social stability and opportunity, talent as a national strategic asset, innovation-led economic development, and resilience in the age of artificial intelligence. Professor Lee highlighted EdUHK’s distinctive strengths in teacher education and educational innovation, emphasising their relevance to building social resilience, inclusive competitiveness and sustainable growth - priorities that closely mirror the UAE’s education and economic objectives. He also shared EdUHK’s experience in research translation and industry collaboration, highlighting Hong Kong’s unique position as a global higher education hub that bridges international education governance with practical, local impact.

At the Future of Education Forum, themed “Who Shapes the Future Classroom?”, Professor Lee joined H.E. Gilda Alcívar, Ecuador’s Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, and Professor Mykel Kochenderfer, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Stanford University. The session explored the role of artificial intelligence in education, personalised learning, creativity development and ethical responsibility. Professor Lee presented EdUHK’s pioneering research on AI applications in education and teacher professional development, which are areas of growing importance to the UAE as it advances AI-enabled education systems. His contributions were highly commended by participants, highlighting EdUHK’s commitment to empowering diverse education systems worldwide through knowledge, technology and policy-relevant research.

Beyond education, Professor Lee also took part in the High-Level Economic Retreat, alongside the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Co-operation H.E. Rania El Mashat, and the OECD Secretary General H.E. Mathias Cormann, among others. He emphasised that education must serve as a key driver of economic diversification and social transformation, and that universities play a critical role in nurturing innovators capable of addressing complex global challenges and empowering others. Professor Lee also outlined EdUHK’s vision to serve as a hub for interdisciplinary innovation, a designer of lifelong learning ecosystems, and a bridge connecting China with the world through internationalisation and strategic alliances while reinforcing opportunities for the UAE and other nations to deepen global education partnerships and knowledge exchange.

